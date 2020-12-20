Own (CHX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00366085 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Own Profile

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is owndata.network. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

