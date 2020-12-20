Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OYST. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

