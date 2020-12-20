Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OYST stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $41.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,909,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 939,882 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $16,433,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $6,199,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 282,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

