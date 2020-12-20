PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,296. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

