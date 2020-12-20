Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $380.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $292.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $355.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.89. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $357.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.