Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,219 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

