Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 105,771 shares changing hands.

PANL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 179,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $541,573.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,863 shares of company stock worth $568,269. 46.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

