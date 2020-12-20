Parachute 24-Hour Volume Reaches $215,344.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market cap of $2.05 million and $215,344.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003119 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000130 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,934,448 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.