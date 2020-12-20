Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) stock opened at C$18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$25.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.34.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$178.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.3473425 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) news, Senior Officer David Robert Taylor sold 15,368 shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total value of C$229,290.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,420 shares in the company, valued at C$8,271,946.40. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,489 shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$401,789.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,886,777.07. Insiders sold 119,412 shares of company stock worth $1,811,701 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

