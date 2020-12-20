PAX Gold (PAXG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,881.61 or 0.08029140 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $80.91 million and $1.82 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00366480 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025675 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 43,000 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

