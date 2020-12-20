PAYCENT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $108,974.24 and approximately $10.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00149144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00793379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00214523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00370519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00118855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00074736 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

