PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB lowered shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Shares of PBF opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $531,750. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

