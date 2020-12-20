PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Trading 6.4% Higher

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 304,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 121,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.02.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PCTEL by 102.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 135,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 9.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

