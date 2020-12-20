PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $308.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 182,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

