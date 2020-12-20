Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of PNR opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 93.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,099,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pentair by 12.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 50,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 37.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

