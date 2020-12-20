Perlin (PERL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.23 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Perlin token can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a market cap of $13.10 million and $2.23 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00149301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.00799617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00174981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00371946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00119020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.