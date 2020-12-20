Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0228 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $3.35 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.