Peter Pritchard Sells 1,369,085 Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

PETS opened at GBX 405.60 ($5.30) on Friday. Pets at Home Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.62 ($5.77). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PETS. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

