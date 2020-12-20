Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

