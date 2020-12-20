Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 6,717 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $60,453.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after purchasing an additional 875,414 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,870,000 after purchasing an additional 489,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zynga by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.