Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158,000 shares of company stock worth $137,425,840. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ping Identity by 170.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,741. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -413.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

