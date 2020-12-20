Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

PNC stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.