PirateCash Price Hits $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $16,287.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

