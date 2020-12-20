PIXEL Price Hits $0.0149 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $554,758.85 and $1.40 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,501.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.51 or 0.01470176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00078122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00281642 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

