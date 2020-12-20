Pluton (PLU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $232,508.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Pluton token can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00020423 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $232,508.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00056994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00371391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026033 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (PLU) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

