Polyient Games Governance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $208,415.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $120.65 or 0.00513487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

