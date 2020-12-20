Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,850 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $77.18 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

