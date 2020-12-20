PowerPool Hits Market Cap of $16.64 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00011926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

