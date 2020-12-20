Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDS. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS opened at $18.45 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $252.25 million, a PE ratio of -122.99 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.