Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) PT Lowered to C$3.40

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday.

PG opened at C$3.12 on Friday. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Company Profile

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

