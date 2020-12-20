Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.92. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $15,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

