ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.19 Million

Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $210.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $213.09 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $239.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $866.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $880.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $829.01 million, with estimates ranging from $719.11 million to $917.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

PRA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 1,156,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $18,371,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 775,003 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,341,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

