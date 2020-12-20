ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0005 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $83,219.19 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.36 or 0.00464086 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002495 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017462 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.01692163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000055 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,201,509 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

