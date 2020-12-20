PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 157.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 5,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after purchasing an additional 942,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PTC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after purchasing an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.