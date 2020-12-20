Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FMR LLC increased its position in Lear by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lear by 366.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 410.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 293,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 76.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Lear by 397.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.81.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $165.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

