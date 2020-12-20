Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $200.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

