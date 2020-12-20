Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.18

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLSE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $560.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

