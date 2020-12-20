Puma VCT 12 (PU12.L) (PU12) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Puma VCT 12 (PU12.L) (LON:PU12) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Puma VCT 12 (PU12.L) stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. Puma VCT 12 has a 52 week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.04.

About Puma VCT 12 (PU12.L)

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

