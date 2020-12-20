Pure Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.91 or 0.00471445 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.04 or 0.01836886 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

