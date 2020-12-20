Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $25.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pure Storage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 955,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,723,835. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after buying an additional 4,635,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

