PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,673.23 and approximately $23.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,810.65 or 0.99898004 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00059217 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

