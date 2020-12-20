Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.43

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and traded as high as $22.70. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $80.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter.

About Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer and do-it-yourself markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades.

