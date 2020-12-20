Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $198.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.53. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $1,870,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nordson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

