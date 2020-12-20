Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $39.93 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 91,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

