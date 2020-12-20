Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chart Industries, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Shares of GTLS opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $122.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 328.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 164.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 30.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

