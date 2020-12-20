QChi Price Tops $0.0358 on Top Exchanges (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One QChi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. QChi has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,341.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QChi has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00147789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.00774118 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00177400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00374781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00076583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120334 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

