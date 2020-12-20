Qtum (QTUM) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00012066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $280.30 million and approximately $269.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005189 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,007,700 coins and its circulating supply is 97,488,280 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.