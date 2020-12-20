Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Cap of $11.50 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $23,554.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015975 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00011872 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033871 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,854,918 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

