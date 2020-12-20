QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Up 7.3%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 208,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 81,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.92.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

