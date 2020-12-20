Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.47 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $4.47 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

